Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,187 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 587.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after buying an additional 253,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $224.21 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $227.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

