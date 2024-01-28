Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 25,723 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

