Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,087 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

