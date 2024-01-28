Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 631 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,795.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,607.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,395.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,799.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

