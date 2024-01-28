Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 87,307 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,307 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

