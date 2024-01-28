Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

TLH stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

