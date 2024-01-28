VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,457,000 after buying an additional 383,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,386,000 after buying an additional 807,052 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after buying an additional 764,836 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.40. 3,955,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,481. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

