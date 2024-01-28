Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,996 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Safety Insurance Group worth $78,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $88.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 170.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

