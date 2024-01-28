Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 41,595 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $88,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.10. 1,677,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,717. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average of $238.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

