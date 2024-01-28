Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,468 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $67,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $201.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $204.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

