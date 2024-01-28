Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.75 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $65,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $230,973,000. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 120.5% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,401,242 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 204.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,300,000 after buying an additional 665,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at $178,535,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

