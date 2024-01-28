Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 41,456 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,778 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $82,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.