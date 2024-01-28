Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,219,963 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,219,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $75,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 1,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 768.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Crane Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CR opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

