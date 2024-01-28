Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,106 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CoStar Group worth $80,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,143,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

