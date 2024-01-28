Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Village Farms International makes up approximately 0.7% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 3.16% of Village Farms International worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,838,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,048,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 170,957 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

