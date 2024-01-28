Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

