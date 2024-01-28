Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

