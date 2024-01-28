Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $245.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $248.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Report on VRTS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.