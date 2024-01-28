Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Volkswagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

VWAGY stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

