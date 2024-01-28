W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBFree Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.