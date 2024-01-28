W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

