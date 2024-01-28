Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $164.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

