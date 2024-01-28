Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE WMT opened at $164.27 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.