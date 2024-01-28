Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

