Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Waters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 9,685.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Waters Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WAT opened at $316.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $346.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

