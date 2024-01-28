WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
WCFB opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.25.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
