Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $14.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
WB opened at $8.32 on Friday. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
