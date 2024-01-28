Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $14.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WB

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 183.5% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 51.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 853,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

WB opened at $8.32 on Friday. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.