Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EAD opened at $6.65 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.