Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EADGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EAD opened at $6.65 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

