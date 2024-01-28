Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of EAD opened at $6.65 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $7.05.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
