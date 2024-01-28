Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 174.3% in January

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the December 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE:HIX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. 755,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
