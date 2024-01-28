Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $11.99 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

