Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYI opened at $11.99 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Featured Articles
