Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $11.99 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

