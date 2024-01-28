Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

Shares of WDC opened at $58.23 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.78.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 603.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

