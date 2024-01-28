WestRock to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

WestRock has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

