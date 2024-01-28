WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHF. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 226.47%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

