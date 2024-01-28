Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 617 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

