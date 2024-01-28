Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,564 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.