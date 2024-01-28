Widmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.