Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up about 1.7% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

