Widmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

RTX stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

