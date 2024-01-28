Widmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 152 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

