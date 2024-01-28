Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,272. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.25.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

