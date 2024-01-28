Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 921,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 750,319 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 54.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 995,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 352,391 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 525,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 274,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

