Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $769,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

UCTT opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,541 shares of company stock worth $520,957. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

