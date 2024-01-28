Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,176,000 after purchasing an additional 430,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.