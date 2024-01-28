Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.74 and a 1-year high of $307.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

