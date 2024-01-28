Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,766,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $41,232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -242.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

