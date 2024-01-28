William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.52. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $33.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $34.95 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMP. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 80.82%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.