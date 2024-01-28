Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $150.00 at JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIX. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Wix.com stock opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $133.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 20.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 171.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

