Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $51.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.75. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.