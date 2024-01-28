Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

DHR stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average of $231.90.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

