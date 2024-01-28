Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PROS by 302.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in PROS by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at $35,839,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

PRO opened at $35.84 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

