Wrapmanager Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $63.41 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.