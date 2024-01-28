Wrapmanager Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.